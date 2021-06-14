HHI Secondary School closed over students’ indiscipline

HHI Mission Secondary School in Blantyre has been closed indefinitely over unruly behavior from students.

“With regret, HHI Mission Secondary School (main campus) management hereby announces an immediate and indefinite closure of the school. All parents and guardians are therefore advised to come and pick their children/wards immediately.

“All students have been told to pack and leave the campus within 1 hour,” the school said on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, students started protesting after management fired a prefect due to indiscipline.

In solidarity with the fired prefect, the students refused to wear school uniforms and locked their dormitories to bar their boarding master’s entry.