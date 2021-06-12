Bankers lose vital points

As the battle to clinch the championship of the TNM Super League continues, league leaders Silver Strikers have dropped important points in their 0-0 match against Kamuzu Barracks alias KB at Civo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams missed a number of chances with the Bankers missing a lot of them as their desperation for the title reaches another level as now they lead with just a point ahead.

Following the result, Bankers who have played 19 matches have 40 points with 33 points at stake before wrapping up the season.

KB, who are escaping the jaws of the relegation, are still on fifth position from the bottom with 22 points, seven points away from the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, a lone goal from Micium Mhone was enough for Blue Eagles to collect maximum points over Mafco at Chitowe ground in Nkhotakota.

Gerald Phiri Snr’s side is struggling this season to get victories and the result can bring some signs of smiles on the coach’s face as he is at risk of being chopped due to poor performance.

Eagles are 11th on the log with 22 points as same as KB, only that they have a better goal difference. Where as Mafco is eighth with 26 points.

At Kasungu Stadium, TN Stars held Civil Service United to a two all draw to move up to seventh on the log with 27 points with 10 matches to finish the season.

China Chirwa and Symon Chimenya scored for the home team while Binwell Katinji and Moses Banda netted for the visitors.

Civo are presently on position six with 10 points behind league leaders with 11 matches to go.