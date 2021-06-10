Best Bookies in Malawi 

Malawians are passionate about sports. In fact, they not only enjoy watching the games, they also like betting on them. But it was not so long ago when sports betting became popular in the country. In 2018, the Malawi Gaming Board and Lotteries Authority started licensing sportsbooks, clearing the way for local and international betting companies. However, even though betting companies from Malawi offer top-notch products, the punters usually opt for foreign ones. Here is our list of some of the best and most popular examples.

Bet365

It’s hard not to mention one of the best and most reputable online betting and casino providers in the world – Bet365 Malawi. According to BetFromAfrica.com, it’s a leader in the betting market. However, prior to conquering the international online gambling scene, Bet365 has already built a good reputation.

Once you join the Bet365 family, you can bet on traditional sports, special events, and even some not-so-common sports. Eurovision fans also had the chance to outright this year’s winner.

The sportsbook is also famous for its bonuses and promotions, equally attractive for beginners and experienced bettors. From deposit and single bet, to accumulator bonuses, and lots of generous promotions, Bet365 knows how to make its users happy. However, keep in mind that the offer may vary depending on the location. Luckily, everything you need to know is available on their official website.

What is more, aside from the traditional desktop version, Bet365 also has an app available on iOS and Android devices. And don’t worry, both desktop and mobile versions provide an excellent user experience.

User-friendliness is one of the most significant traits of Bet365. You can do anything with just a couple of clicks. What is more, the search menu can take you directly to the betting market you are interested in. In addition, in-play betting has a detailed display of what is happening on the field — a true delight for every passionate sports fan.

The sportsbook also has a well-established support system. From email and live chat to calling the website directly, there are plenty of support options you can use if you come across any problem. And here’s the best part — customer support is at your disposal 24/7.

With everything mentioned above, it is safe to say that Bet365 is a provider you should opt for if you are looking for a site that, aside from being reliable, has a rich betting offer.

1xBet

1xbet is an online gambling company founded in 2007 and registered in Cyprus. Their current offer includes betting on traditional sports, weather, politics, Greyhound racing, and the lottery.

The company also offers a mobile version of the website created for iOS and Android devices. It is fast and easy to use. However, you need to visit their website and download the installer because it is not available on the Apple Store or Google Play.

1xbet also offers attractive bonuses. In fact, every new member is welcomed by a 100% bonus on their first deposit. However, what’s on the flip side, they have a valid Curaçao eGaming License, not the most preferred one due to the low standards. And speaking of downsides, reliability and transparency are not the exact words we could associate with them, so to say.

22bet

The sportsbook was established almost five years ago, operating under the Curaçao license. 22bet also has local permits, including the Nigerian Gaming Board, Betting Control and Licensing Board of Kenya, and UK Gambling Commission.

22bet is mostly famous for the types of bets it offers. You can bet on music and movie awards, politics, TV shows, and even weather. And why stop there? You can even bet on who will be the next Nobel Prize winner.

A mobile version of 22Bet is also available. You can download it on both Android and iOS devices. The app is fast and as functional as the desktop version; it comes with many useful options, including live streams and in-game notifications. In addition, the 22bet app allows you to place a bet, take part in promotions, access your betting history, ask for support and even withdraw your money or make a deposit.

If you rely on reviews when looking for a bookie, you should know that 22bet received negative reviews, mostly related to withdrawal issues. However, the relevance of these reviews is questionable, but to avoid any unpleasant scenarios, we suggest smaller deposits at least until your verification process is completed.

BetWay

Established in 2006, BetWay Limited is an online gambling company with an international reputation. Aside from the MGA/B2C/130/2006 gaming service license from the Malta Gaming Authority, BetWay also has active licenses in many European countries.

Their offer includes betting on traditional sports as well as TV shows, politics, and other special events. New users can expect the bonus on their first deposit, and the bonus amount depends on your location. However, you have to wager ten times the bonus amount to withdraw it.

The sports betting companies listed above have already conquered the hearts of devoted Malawian bettors. Still, the industry is constantly growing, and new and exciting offers are yet to come. And nothing can beat a reliable provider with a well-established reputation.