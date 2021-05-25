Four Cameroonians arrested in Malawi

Police have arrested four Cameroonians for overstaying in Malawi and working in in the country without permits.

Ndirande Police spokesperson, Maxwell Jailos, said the four who were arrested yesterday are accused of working at a beverage company without working permits.

The suspects are Emile Negou-Ndejo, 37, Mithieu Ningou, 52, Fabric Harve-Ndomo Naah, 35, and Cyrille Tedjong Tene, 38.

On Sunday, Police at Mponela in Dowa District also arrested two Malawians and 10 Ethiopians over trafficking in persons and illegal entry into the country.

Mponela Police spokesperson, Kaitano Lubrino, identified the two Malawians as Alufeyo Mkwanda (driver) 36, of Eneya Village T/A Kwataine in Ntcheu and Mathews Msopole, 27, of Mwahimba Village, T/A Kyungu in Karonga.

He said the suspects were arrested at an adhoc police roadblock which was mounted along the M1 Road at Mthandi Village near Mponela Trading Centre.

The suspects were in a 15 tonne van belonging to Hals (Pvt) Co. Ltd which was heading Lilongwe from the direction of Kasungu.

According to Kaitano, upon searching the van, police discovered a wedge built in the van from bags of rice, unshelled groundnuts, fish and the 10 Ethiopians were hiding in between the bags and were arrested.

Over the weekend, the Malawi Police Service and the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services also arrested 29 foreigners for staying in the country illegally.

The arrests were made in Blantyre and Mchinji.

National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera said the operation is ongoing but they are not targeting refugees.