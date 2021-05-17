Girls aged 13 and 14 arrested for stealing K300,000

Police in Zomba are keeping in custody two minors aged 13 and 14 for allegedly stealing K300,000 from a house they broke into.

Public Relations Officer for Zomba Police Station Patricia Sipiliano has confirmed the arrests.

It is alleged that on 4 May 2021, during day time the girls broke into the house of Grace Wame after spotting where she had previously kept her keys.

The pair got a purse which was left at the bedroom and stole K300,000 (three hundred thousand kwacha) when the owner was out for work.

On her return Wame, realised that the money had been stolen and she then reported to police.

Police have since arrested the two children and recovered two cellphones which were bought from the proceeds of their crime.

The two will appear in court soon to answer housebreaking and theft charges.