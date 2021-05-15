Two jailed 14 years for stealing goats

Two men in Chikwawa have been sentenced to 14 years in jail each for stealing goats.

The convicts are Ganizani Luka and Davie Makhaza both aged 20.

Chikwawa First Grade Magistrate’s Court handed the sentence to the two on May 13.

The court heard through prosecutor Sergeant Emmanuel Namarwa that the duo, on March 28, 2021 at Bereu Village, attacked a certain farmer where they injured him and went away with nine goats worth about K270,000.

They both pleaded not guilty, forcing the state to parade four witnesses who testified against them.

In his submission, Sergeant Namarwa asked the court to slap the duo with stiff sentence since the stolen goats were not recovered, and on top of that the victim was injured.

In their mitigation, both convicts asked the court to consider them with lenient sentence, saying they are young.

When passing judgement, First Grade Magistrate Gladstone Chilundu sentenced the duo to 14 years in jail each.