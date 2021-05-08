Bankers beat Bullets as Wanderers lose vital points

Silver Strikers have extended their lead at the top of the TNM Super League log following their 1-0 victory over Nyasa Big Bullets at Silver Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the capital, Lilongwe.

A lone goal from Maxwell Gasten was enough to ensure that the Bankers wrap up the first round of the league on top of the table with 35 points from 11 wins and two draws.

Bullets have wasted an opportunity of narrowing the gap with table toppers as they are still second with 26 points with a single match remaining to finish first round assignments.

However, Bullets are ‘likely’ to drop from second as the third placed Civil Service United have two matches in hand with 24 points. The latter will meet with Ekwendeni Hammers on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Misheck Botomani’s late goal was enough for Mighty Wanderers to secure a point at Kamuzu Stadium in a 1-1 encounter against Red Lions in the commercial city of Blantyre.

The visitors got their goal through Mathews Simbeye and have since moved into top eight with 20 points and Wanderers are on position nine with 19 points as they both remain with single game each to finish the first round.