Suspected rapist Mahomed Hannif on the run

Police have issued an warrant of arrest against Mahomed Hannif, a 56-year-old Pakistani national accused of raping a girl aged 14.

Hannif is suspected to have raped the child in March last year at Mudi in Blantyre.

According to a statement by Malawi Police, Malawi Human Rights Commission and Centre for Human Rights Education, Advice and Assistance, Hannif was being prosecuted for defilement and corruption charges but he is now a fugitive after he absconded trial.

The three organizations have appealed to those who know Hannif’s whereabouts to report to their nearest police.

“We further wish to warn the general public that should anyone be found to be aiding the fugitive in any way they shall face the arm of the law,” reads part of the statement.