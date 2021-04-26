Made Sees another brighter day

Young artist Medson `Made Cee` Kapeni can finally afford a smile having sealed a management deal.

According to reports, the lad will be managed by US based Malawian singer and businessman Tionge Mhango, henceforth.

Mhango has succeeded the country`s most followed artist Patience Namadingo who dumped the 15 year old following misunderstandings.

In reaction to the news, some Malawians have expressed satisfaction with the development.

“I am very happy to hear that Made Cee now has a manager who will be helping him in many ways. We expect more things from this young man. Now all obstacles are cleared that he`s able to see his future in music,” commented Thangateni Baton Adam.

The starlet has proved his prowess in music with his latest release entitled complaining. The song has amassed thousands downloads, making it the most buzzing song in Malawi at the moment.

Complaining is currently at the pinnacle of Malawi`s top 100 chart.