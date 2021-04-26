Malaria: 6.9 million cases registered in Malawi in 2020

Malawi recorded over 6.9 million cases of Malaria and 2,551 deaths in 2020, with children under the age of five representing more than half of the dead.

The Ministry of Health released the statistics yesterday, 25 April, which was the World Malaria Day.

According to the Ministry, for every 100 patients visiting health facilities, 36 of them are treated for Malaria and for every 100 patients admitted in health facilities, 15 of them are Malaria patients.

Out of every 100 under-five children suffering from Malaria, only 31 are taken to a competent health worker for treatment within 24 hours upon onset of signs/symptoms while the proportion of Malawians sleeping under a treated mosquito net is 55%.

The Ministry of Health, however, says it remains steadfast in its ambitious plan to have a malaria-free Malawi by the year 2030.

To fight the disease, the Ministry says it will continue to provide Malaria Vaccine to eligible children in selected health facilities from 11 districts.

Over 3 million people in Nkhata-Bay, Nkhotakota, Mangochi and Balaka districts will be protected from Malaria through Indoor Residual Spraying (locally known as Mpopera)

In October, the Ministry will distribute 9.2 million treated bed nets; targeting every household in 25 districts.

“As we commemorate this year’s World Malaria Day today, let us all take action to defeat Malaria. Tonight, and every other night, make sure every member in your household sleeps under a treated bed net to avoid mosquito bites. If you suspect that you have malaria, seek care promptly from your nearest health facility,” the Ministry said.