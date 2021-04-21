M1 vindicates Zuma

The poor state of the M1 road has vindicated former South Africa President Jacob Zuma.

In Rumphi, the M1 road which is a major road in Malawi, has been damaged at Mbuta area, rendering a section of the road impassable.

This has affected numerous travelers who use the road to move between Mzuzu and Karonga in the Northern Region. Travellers looking to reach Tanzania from other parts of Malawi also use the same road.

In 2013, Zuma talked about the poor state of roads in Malawi.

“We can’t think like Africans in Africa, generally. This is Johannesburg. It’s not some national road in Malawi,” said Zuma while attempting to convince people to accept plans to impose tolls on highways around Johannesburg.

About eight years later, several roads in Malawi remain in bad shape and some Malawians agree with Zuma.

“I remember when former president of south Africa Mr. Jacob Zuma said Johannesburg roads are better than Malawi roads, he was right and we make him to apologize with his remarks, shame on you,” said one Malawians on a Malawi24 Facebook post about the road.

Some commenters said the poor state of the road is shameful.

Albert Nkhoswe said: “It’s a disgraceful after so many years of the so-called independent.

Lucky Andhebvhuzhamuaih Shawa said: “We are not developing as a country. I am very sad.”