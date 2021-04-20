MCP’s paramilitary cadets are not State House employees – report

Despite claims by Homeland Security Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda that people getting paramilitary training in Dedza are State House employees, an investigative report has revealed that youth from Msundwe are among people being trained.

The report says Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Government has been conducting paramilitary trainings for its civilian youths at Ntakataka Police Training School (PTS).

The first cohort started the drill on 7th of March, 2021 to 2nd April 2021 with 72 civilian MCP youths and the second cohort started training on 4th March and is expected to end on 9th May, 2021 with 90 civilian MCP youths.

Minister of Homeland Security recently told the local media that people being trained are State House personnel.

However, according to the report, the few State House employees, police officers and National intelligence agents taking part in these trainings are just a cover-up.

It has also revealed that one of the people who attended the first training at Ntakataka Police Training school has a criminal record.

“We want to challenge Minister of Homeland Security, Hon Richard Chimwendo Banda to tell the Malawi Nation if Mr Makhalira in question is a State House Employee.

“For the record, Mr Makhalira who attended the first Training at Ntakataka PTS has fourteen (14) cases with the Anti -motor,” reads part of the report.

It also mentions Mr Zimpita and Mr Mapiko from Msundwe as well as Ms Kamwaza from, Mr Tembo and Mr Gaga as some of the people being trained.

“Such are the calibre of the MCP youths, who are being trained in the use of firearms and the minister of Homeland security has said they are State House workers. Let him prove us wrong,” says the report authored by whistleblowers.

On social media, Malawians have expressed concern that the MCP Government wants to introduce a paramilitary wing to brutalize citizens. There are also concerns over the millions of taxpayers’ money being wasted for the exercise.