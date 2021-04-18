Mkaka to sue whistleblower over K0.3 billion

…ndiri ndi matewe – Mkaka

Malawi Foreign Affairs Minister Mkaka has threatened to sue a US based Malawian who shared a post that alleged the minister had pocketed about K0.3 billion in bribes from a Malawian business mogul of Indian origin to evade tax.

The United States based Malawian Manice Abiti William Dawood claimed that the businessperson has been smuggling containers of tyres on the pretext of importing party cloth and that Mkaka is implicated.

Mkaka is demanding evidence that the money indeed exchanged hands between the business mogul and the minister.

“I have given instructions to my lawyers (and this is not a blank threat) for defamation and character assassination! Let her give evidence to court (she may as do so to ACB). I believe she has evidence I got K300 million,” he said.

Mkaka who at one time called United Democratic Front presidential aspirant Atupele Muluzi as Chipwaza said he has matewe, in response to Dawood’s description of him.

“I may have matewe but I have vowed to myself not to steal taxpayers money! I don’t know what wrong I did to this lady in America. She has gone overboard. I wonder what this obsession with me is all about,” said Mkaka.