Tonse supporters praise Chakwera for Flames win

Tonse Alliance supporters have attributed the Malawi National Team’s 1-0 victory over Uganda to President Lazarus Chakwera’s “wise and dynamic leadership.”

Malawi beat Uganda on Monday courtesy of a Richard Mbulu header. The win secured the Flames’ place at the African Cup of Nations, the first time Flames have qualified for the tournament in 11 years.

Supporters of Chakwera, who was elected president of Malawi last year, believe his leadership contributed to the win.

“Under the dynamic Leadership of Dr. L. Chakwera even the FLAMES is Saved!!!. Thanks be to GOD!!,” said Facebook user Mathews Malata.

According to Chakwera’s supporters, his administration has motivated players by raising their bonuses.

“Chakwera raised [game bonuses] to K500,000 as soon as he took over the mantle of leadership. Our players get K200,000 for a call up. These flames players have gotten themselves over K1.2 million for the job well done in a space of 2 weeks. If DPP (Democratic Progressive Party) was still here, these players would have gone home with around K90 thousand,” said another Facebook user.

While Yamikani Nicholas Kachingwe said Chakwera has empowered Football Association of Malawi with enough resources and assistance to enable it to guide and give support to Flames.

“This victory is due to our boys being attended to gracefully by His Excellency Dr Lazarus Chakwera. Chakwera is a man of God. He has imparted on them a special anointing,” he said.

On Monday, Chakwera congratulated the team for qualifying for the African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.