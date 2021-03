Malawians roast Ugandans on Twitter

Malawians have scorched Ugandans in a Twitter cold war ahead of the 2022 African Cup of Nations match between the Flames and Cranes at Kamuzu Stadium later today at Kamuzu stadium in Blantyre.

The war of words is bordering around governance and economy among others. According to Malawians, Ugandans cannot outsmart them because they have proved to be enemies of change by sticking to Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

A rare picture of Ugandans waiting for Museveni to leave…#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/qKeyh4uGrG — Martin Mpungah (@MartinMpungah) March 28, 2021

Popular Transportation means in Malawi ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ Africa is a joke #MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/WoTQIOAKnM — Gen. Mwami Laban ๐Ÿฆ“๐Ÿฆ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿฆ›๐Ÿฆ (@Johnlaban256) March 28, 2021

When I asked google what is popular about malawi ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ guess what they brought me. Used clothes. That can never be my country ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚. #MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/BjLBSZyHgO — Gen. Mwami Laban ๐Ÿฆ“๐Ÿฆ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿฆ›๐Ÿฆ (@Johnlaban256) March 28, 2021

Ugandans trying to change their president since 1986 #MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/tIiRSrKlbl — WESLEY LOTS ๐ŸŽด (@wesleylots) March 28, 2021

At least we poison our rats, on the other hand some people eat them. pic.twitter.com/AX1QPQEUu4 — Linkwood Service Company LTD (@LinkwoodLtd) March 28, 2021

Only in Uganda

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni watering a tree as it rains.#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/glvuAe8dFU — Martin Mpungah (@MartinMpungah) March 28, 2021

What malawi orders for Vs what they get #MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/JiHPUJC7u4 — CATALAN๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฌ (@CatalanCeleb) March 28, 2021

you're presidents head is brighter than your country's future #MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/SFnQFGBVxd — Nasidhewu (@Spiw31) March 28, 2021

First Lady of Malawi Vs First lady of Uganda

#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/sJoQGyzWLx — MukundaneโœŠ๐Ÿฝ๐Ÿ’ฏ (@EdgarMukundane) March 28, 2021

Ugandans are so insecure they had to put their flag on repeat to be sure.#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/MHt19mEhmG — Martin Mpungah (@MartinMpungah) March 28, 2021

Vise president of Uganda Vs vise president of Malawi#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/OKfWpUpbBT — LongLive LhomweKing๐Ÿ‘‘ (@Reborn265) March 28, 2021

Ugandans waiting to change the president #MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/Z383hqCBrQ — Kebra Nagast (@Timtim_K) March 28, 2021

As a Ugandan, let me be the first to apologize to Malawians. Never again. #MWIUGA — Balondemu ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฌ (@Pali_2pin) March 28, 2021

Name one celebrity from malwawi or die Ugandans:๐Ÿ‘‡๐Ÿ‘‡๐Ÿ‘‡ #MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/aTAyh15lrY — The Westerner ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฌ (@Arnoldtugumegm1) March 28, 2021

I will apologise when they (Malawians) explain why they give chicken as the reward for football man of the match performances. Is this (chicken) what has been promised to their players if they beat Uganda tomorrow? ๐Ÿ˜ฉ pic.twitter.com/bwMbkJJhkb — Paul M (@PtrMkasa) March 28, 2021

Malawi former VP trying to speak English #MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/Jyai3xS4fJ — Mu Gabi โž (@afc_mugian) March 28, 2021

You niggas have a 50 000 bank note? ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ A bigger number on a banknote than the votes Museveni allowed Bobi Wine to get#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/5WA5eglCjZ — Marcus Antonius โ„ข (@_wanangwa) March 28, 2021

When some one from Malawi finally pronounces the word parralelogram #MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/QX65k3T1ey — KanElly ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฌ ๐Ÿ’‰ (@ArindaElly) March 28, 2021

Uganda national team ready to face Malawi, The Flames๐Ÿ”ฅ#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/kDEMwRalnH — LongLive LhomweKing๐Ÿ‘‘ (@Reborn265) March 28, 2021

A rare Picture of a Scrrr scrrr nigga in Uganda#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/uw97qULC0P — WESLEY LOTS ๐ŸŽด (@wesleylots) March 28, 2021

Someone said we only knew Malawians just recently after Dstv introduced NAT GEO WILD#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/1XHr5dP9vA — DUKE OF MUTUNGO๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฌ (@iamellyo) March 28, 2021

Malawians should speak good English or go to jail.. Malawians ๐Ÿ‘‡#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/ovxpUuUOc3 — CATALAN๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฌ (@CatalanCeleb) March 28, 2021

Lunch served at the best hotel in Malawi.#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/TnXegOnLVA — The Ignited ๐Ÿ”ฅ (@igniteivan) March 28, 2021

The malawian kwacha here looking like a campaign poster.#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/iQYg0IGXbn — Ku Nasser ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ฟ (@IamHaxx) March 28, 2021

#MWIUGA

Witch doctor in Uganda Vs Witch doctor in Malawi ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/xmvhtO4Z9P — ISHMAEL (@ish_abenaitwe01) March 28, 2021

The sausage Malawi wants to offer our Uganda cranes players ๐Ÿคง#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/PVuJbJcWuV — omudingu (@_Owembogo) March 28, 2021

Wonโ€™t mention his tribe but his name is Chizimazho Gondwe, the first malawian to miss food๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ #MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/8el0chJZaQ — Thee Flyer Guy๐ŸŽจ๐Ÿ‘จโ€๐ŸŽจ (@_dwed_) March 28, 2021

Am sorry ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚

Malawians this is our government spokesperson ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿพ #MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/g3H1qKUf4s — Ay Dan๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฌ (@Ay_Danie9) March 28, 2021

The war which started yesterday is expected to continue today but on the football pitch where the Flames of Malawi needs a win to qualify for the continental tournament. A draw is enough for Uganda to make it.