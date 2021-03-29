Malawians roast Ugandans on Twitter

Malawians have scorched Ugandans in a Twitter cold war ahead of the 2022 African Cup of Nations match between the Flames and Cranes at Kamuzu Stadium later today at Kamuzu stadium in Blantyre.

The war of words is bordering around governance and economy among others. According to Malawians, Ugandans cannot outsmart them because they have proved to be enemies of change by sticking to Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

A rare picture of Ugandans waiting for Museveni to leave…#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/qKeyh4uGrG — Martin Mpungah (@MartinMpungah) March 28, 2021

Popular Transportation means in Malawi 😂😂 Africa is a joke #MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/WoTQIOAKnM — Gen. Mwami Laban 🦓🦍🐘🦛🦁 (@Johnlaban256) March 28, 2021

When I asked google what is popular about malawi 😂😂 guess what they brought me. Used clothes. That can never be my country 😂😂. #MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/BjLBSZyHgO — Gen. Mwami Laban 🦓🦍🐘🦛🦁 (@Johnlaban256) March 28, 2021

Ugandans trying to change their president since 1986 #MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/tIiRSrKlbl — WESLEY LOTS 🎴 (@wesleylots) March 28, 2021

At least we poison our rats, on the other hand some people eat them. pic.twitter.com/AX1QPQEUu4 — Linkwood Service Company LTD (@LinkwoodLtd) March 28, 2021

Only in Uganda

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni watering a tree as it rains.#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/glvuAe8dFU — Martin Mpungah (@MartinMpungah) March 28, 2021

What malawi orders for Vs what they get #MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/JiHPUJC7u4 — CATALAN🇺🇬🇺🇬 (@CatalanCeleb) March 28, 2021

you're presidents head is brighter than your country's future #MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/SFnQFGBVxd — Nasidhewu (@Spiw31) March 28, 2021

First Lady of Malawi Vs First lady of Uganda

#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/sJoQGyzWLx — Mukundane✊🏽💯 (@EdgarMukundane) March 28, 2021

Ugandans are so insecure they had to put their flag on repeat to be sure.#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/MHt19mEhmG — Martin Mpungah (@MartinMpungah) March 28, 2021

Vise president of Uganda Vs vise president of Malawi#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/OKfWpUpbBT — LongLive LhomweKing👑 (@Reborn265) March 28, 2021

Ugandans waiting to change the president #MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/Z383hqCBrQ — Kebra Nagast (@Timtim_K) March 28, 2021

Arrest all the government officials in Malawi now🌚😂#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/exqYyUJSUe — 𝙰𝙽𝙺𝙾𝙻𝙴 𝚂𝙾𝙽(𝒉𝒆𝒊𝒓 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒆)😍 (@AnkoleSon) March 28, 2021

As a Ugandan, let me be the first to apologize to Malawians. Never again. #MWIUGA — Balondemu 🇺🇬 (@Pali_2pin) March 28, 2021

Name one celebrity from malwawi or die Ugandans:👇👇👇 #MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/aTAyh15lrY — The Westerner 🇺🇬 (@Arnoldtugumegm1) March 28, 2021

I will apologise when they (Malawians) explain why they give chicken as the reward for football man of the match performances. Is this (chicken) what has been promised to their players if they beat Uganda tomorrow? 😩 pic.twitter.com/bwMbkJJhkb — Paul M (@PtrMkasa) March 28, 2021

Malawi former VP trying to speak English #MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/Jyai3xS4fJ — Mu Gabi ➐ (@afc_mugian) March 28, 2021

You niggas have a 50 000 bank note? 😭😭😭 A bigger number on a banknote than the votes Museveni allowed Bobi Wine to get#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/5WA5eglCjZ — Marcus Antonius ™ (@_wanangwa) March 28, 2021

First Lady of Malawi Vs First lady of Uganda

#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/sJoQGyzWLx — Mukundane✊🏽💯 (@EdgarMukundane) March 28, 2021

When some one from Malawi finally pronounces the word parralelogram #MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/QX65k3T1ey — KanElly 🇺🇬 💉 (@ArindaElly) March 28, 2021

Uganda national team ready to face Malawi, The Flames🔥#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/kDEMwRalnH — LongLive LhomweKing👑 (@Reborn265) March 28, 2021

A rare Picture of a Scrrr scrrr nigga in Uganda#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/uw97qULC0P — WESLEY LOTS 🎴 (@wesleylots) March 28, 2021

Someone said we only knew Malawians just recently after Dstv introduced NAT GEO WILD#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/1XHr5dP9vA — DUKE OF MUTUNGO🇺🇬 (@iamellyo) March 28, 2021

Malawians should speak good English or go to jail.. Malawians 👇#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/ovxpUuUOc3 — CATALAN🇺🇬🇺🇬 (@CatalanCeleb) March 28, 2021

Lunch served at the best hotel in Malawi.#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/TnXegOnLVA — The Ignited 🔥 (@igniteivan) March 28, 2021

The malawian kwacha here looking like a campaign poster.#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/iQYg0IGXbn — Ku Nasser 🇹🇿 (@IamHaxx) March 28, 2021

#MWIUGA

Witch doctor in Uganda Vs Witch doctor in Malawi 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xmvhtO4Z9P — ISHMAEL (@ish_abenaitwe01) March 28, 2021

Someone said we only knew Malawians just recently after Dstv introduced NAT GEO WILD#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/1XHr5dP9vA — DUKE OF MUTUNGO🇺🇬 (@iamellyo) March 28, 2021

The sausage Malawi wants to offer our Uganda cranes players 🤧#MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/PVuJbJcWuV — omudingu (@_Owembogo) March 28, 2021

Won’t mention his tribe but his name is Chizimazho Gondwe, the first malawian to miss food😂😂😂 #MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/8el0chJZaQ — Thee Flyer Guy🎨👨‍🎨 (@_dwed_) March 28, 2021

Am sorry 😂😂😂😂

Malawians this is our government spokesperson 😂😂😂😂😂🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #MWIUGA pic.twitter.com/g3H1qKUf4s — Ay Dan🇺🇬 (@Ay_Danie9) March 28, 2021

The war which started yesterday is expected to continue today but on the football pitch where the Flames of Malawi needs a win to qualify for the continental tournament. A draw is enough for Uganda to make it.