Malawians roast Ugandans on Twitter

Mar 29, 2021 Entertainment 0

Malawians have scorched Ugandans in a Twitter cold war ahead of the 2022 African Cup of Nations match between the Flames and Cranes at Kamuzu Stadium later today at Kamuzu stadium in Blantyre.

The war of words is bordering around governance and economy among others. According to Malawians, Ugandans cannot outsmart them because they have proved to be enemies of change by sticking to Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

 

The war which started yesterday is expected to continue today but on the football pitch where the Flames of Malawi needs a win to qualify for the continental tournament. A draw is enough for Uganda to make it.

Advertisement

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.