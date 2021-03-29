Netball League lands K5 million sponsorship

After six years of dry spell, Northern Region Netball League (NRNL) has signed a K5 million sponsorship deal with a Blantyre based company.

Blantyre based GN engineering will be bankrolling the league with K5 million per year.

Speaking on Saturday, representative of GN Engineering Veronica Chirwa said they want to promote netball in the North.

“Our aim is to promote netball here in the North. The sponsorship will continue upon how we are going to work with the Northern Region netball committee but we are ready to continue sponsoring the game,” said Chirwa.

On her part, Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) president Khungekile Matiya thanked GN Engineering for coming in to sponsor netball in the North.

She said the format of the league is in line with NAM’s plan to improve the game from the grassroots.

“As you are aware last Wednesday Netball Association of Malawi and Massa signed the agreement to run netball together in secondary schools, so NAM’s focus is changing,” she said.

Northern Region netball committee chairperson Chancy Munthali said the league will start once Government gives a go ahead for sports to resume.

“This is a good development for the sports here in the north and we will start the league once Government gives a go ahead. We will start playing from the district where two teams will be receiving prizes ranging from K100 thousand and also four teams at regional level will receive amount ranging from K250 thousand Kwacha,” Munthali said.