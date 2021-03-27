Company pledges MK5m to Flames if they beat Uganda

A cooking oil company has pledged MK5 million to the Malawi National Football Team if they beat Uganda on Monday in the crucial 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final qualification match to be played at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The Flames have an opportunity to seal the number two position in Group B and qualify for the finals which will be played in Cameroon next year if they beat the Cranes in a do or die encounter.

And to boost their molare, Malawi’s leading cooking oil producers Capital Oil Refining Industries Limited (CORI) says MK 5 million is up for grabs if Meck Mwase’s men complete the job next week.

“We have pledged MK 5 million to the Malawi National Football Team if they beat Uganda on Monday and qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals. We have officially notified Football Association of Malawi of the pledge and if the team wins and qualify, we will release funding.

“We feel our pledge will motivate the Flames to work extra hard and beat Uganda. As CORI, we value sports and this is why we have made the pledge to inspire the Flames to win the crucial match,” said Violet Kapolo, the company’s Sponsorship Coordinator.

Malawi revived their chance of making it to Cameroon alive by beating South Sudan 1-0 to register their second win in the qualifying round.

The Flames are third with seven points, a point behind Uganda and a win will see them earn an automatic place at the next year’s tournament to qualify for the first time in a decade.

The last time Malawi appeared at an Afcon finals was in 2010 in Angola.