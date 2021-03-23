I will score goals tomorrow – Khuda Muyaba

Controversial Polokwane City and Flames forward Khuda Muyaba has promised to score goals for the Malawi National Football team when they face South Sudan in the crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Wednesday.

The former TNM Super League golden boot winner was recalled by Meck Mwase following his impressive stats with his South African club after he was left out of Mwase’s squad in previous encounters.

Muyaba says it was his wish to represent Malawi and he will do whatever it takes to repay back the faith shown in me by my coach Mwase.

“I was happy with the decision to recall me because that’s what I expected after working so hard in order to get recognized and I am willing to do whatever it takes to make the nation proud.

“My duty is to score goals and it will be meaningless if I play without scoring so Malawians should expect goals from me tomorrow,” he said.

On Malawi’s chances, Muyaba said: “Chances are still there for us to qualify. If we beat them tomorrow, we will boost our qualification chances and with the Uganda game being played at Kamuzu Stadium, we can still make it to Cameroon.”

Third in Group B with four points, Malawi’s fate lies in the hands of Wednesday’s game for them to at least keep their dreams of making it to Angola alive.

Burkina Faso and Uganda leads the group, with South Sudan lying bottom. The first leg between the two sides ended 1-0 in favor of Malawi.

South Africa’s based players have also joined the team in Khartoum.