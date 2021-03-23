Alleluya Band to drop 13th Album

By Michael Chiotcha

Balaka based Alleluya Band is working on its 13th album which will be released in May this year.

Alleluya Band, which rose into popularity in late 70s and has birthed many bands in the country, has announced the plan to release the album after a long break.

The album which is yet to be titled will feature a lot of surprise new artists. Songs are being recorded at Alleluya Studios in Balaka, and guest producers will be invited to help in recording.

In an interview Alleluya Band’s leader, Coss Chiwalo, he disclosed that they are coming with young members in the band and they want to incorporate new ideas the young generation have brought.

“We have identified new artists to help us sail through the current music trends, the artists will input new ideas and identify producers they can work with” said Chiwalo.

Chiwalo said the new young members have been sourced at ‘Alleluya band two’ and some at ‘Andiamo’ music school.

He added that the band lately has been focusing on producing albums that are mainly available in Italy.

“There have been albums specially produced for Italy projects. Through the albums we intend to sell Malawi’s Cultural music through traditional music and dances like Beni, Ngoma, Gule wamkulu and many Malawi’s cultural music,” said Chiwalo.

The band leader said this album is specific for Malawi’s project, for which the last one album was ‘Mbambande Malawi’.

Apart from the surprise new artist to be unveiled, notable faces working in the upcoming album are Coss Chiwalo, Paul subiri, Getrude Naluso and Vincent Liwanda.

Alleluya band’s fan Innocent Chandidya has described the band’s music as one element that has shaped and helped promote Malawian culture.

“As a fan I expect a lot from the album, I will be looking forward to cultural music, dances that will define Malawians and educative message towards the youth,” Chandidya said.