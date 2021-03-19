Woman arrested for pouring hot water on son in-law

A 58-year-old woman in Nkhatabay is in police custody for scalding her son in-law with hot water over marital disputes.

According to Sergeant Kondwani James Nkhata Bay Police Publicist said the suspect is Elidah Saka.

It was reported that her daughter got married to the victim) ut they are currently on separation. On March 16, 2021, Hilda invited her son in-law for reconciliation talk.

Unfortunately, the man encountered a catastrophic situation after his mother in-law poured hot water on his back without being told the reason for the invitation. He was severely injured.

He reported the matter to Chintheche Police Post and the woman was arrested and charged with acts intended to cause grievous harm which contravenes Section 235 of the Penal Code.

She will appear in court immediately after preparation of case file.

Meanwhile, police in the district are advising members of the community to avoid using uncalled resolutions when solving disputes.

Saka comes from Kauta Village, Traditional Authority Fukamapiri in Nkhata Bay District.