Ntchisi Chiefs sensitized on electoral process

By Erah Pinifolo

The Malawi Electoral Commission(MEC) has sensitized chiefs in Ntchisi on their roles in the electoral process and has urged the traditional leaders to encourage their subjects to vote in the March 30 election.

Speaking during a sensitization meeting with Traditional Leaders at Nkanile Primary School in Ntchisi North constituency, MEC Commissioner Olivia Liwewe said Chiefs hold a very crucial role as they can be able spread the message on the importance of going to vote in the by election.

“We believe chiefs have been vital in sensitizing their subjects to vote in the by elections because chiefs have more power in the community due to their responsibility so the meetings are to inform them on what is expected while we are approaching polling day, what they are supposed to do and not do but also on issues of result management,” said Liwewe.

Commissioner Liwewe added that it is the right of every eligible citizen to take part in voting because it is everyone’s democratic right to choose leaders of their choice and the process starts with getting the right information about how things work.

MEC will on 30 March 2021 hold by-elections in seven constituencies and two wards.