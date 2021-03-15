Chakwera’s hair intact – State House

State House has refuted reports that President Lazarus Chakwera has lost his hair since receiving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Director of Communications at State House Sean Kampondeni made the remarks today at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe during a weekly press briefing.

According to Kampondeni, he has seen reports on social media that President Chakwera has lost hair since receiving the vaccine on Thursday last week.

“I checked in with the president this morning, he is fine. He is in robust and good health.

“There were rumours on social media that the president, since he received the vaccine, has lost his hair. But I can assure you that the president’s hair remains intact,” said Kampondeni.

Presidential Press Secretary Brian Banda also addressed concerns about the safety of the vaccine in his response to questions from journalists during the press briefing.

Banda said the vaccine was approved by scientists to be the right vaccine for Malawi and what is on the top agenda of the Chakwera administration is to make sure that people of Malawi are protected.

“Let us look at saving lives and not the politics of vaccines,” said Banda.

He urged people to receive the vaccine, saying President Chakwera would not have received the AstraZeneca vaccine if the reports about the vaccine were true.

“President Chakwera loves this country and he cannot bring here things that are going to destroy this country,” said Banda.

Malawi received 360,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this month and the vaccination programme was rolled out last week.

There have been concerns over the safety of the vaccine amid reports that some countries have suspended it after people reported having blood clots after getting the jab.