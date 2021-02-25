Dowa Police engage persons with albinism on security

Police in Dowa on Tuesday engaged persons albinism to give them tips regarding their security.

Officer In-charge for Dowa Police Station Deputy Commissioner Rhoda Manjolo during the meeting said police will arrest relatives when any person with albinism is missing, saying relatives of persons with albinism have the upper hand to know the whereabouts of their missing family members.

Deputy Commissioner Rhoda Manjolo told Persons with albinism that they should be accompanied by their relatives when going anywhere and they should not go alone.

On his part, Village Headman Mikolo hailed police for organising the meeting, which he said will enhance the security of persons with albinism by following all the security tips shared during the meeting.

One of the participants, Chinsinsi Gama of Mikolo Village in the area of Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa District said the meeting was an eye opener to every person with albinism in terms of security of their lives.

During the meeting, police also distributed security alarms to persons with albinism.