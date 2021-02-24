Machinga teachers petition council over January salaries

By Synd Kalimbuka

Primary school teachers who did not receive their January salaries have petitioned Machinga district council demanding for immediate processing of the arrears.

The concerned teachers have given the council the deadline of February 28 to have their petition responded and March 10 to have arrears in their bank accounts.

The council removed 130 teachers in the district from the payroll which affected the teachers as they failed to access their January salaries.

According to the petition Malawi24 has seen, concerned teachers have threatened to drag the council to court if the arrears are not deposited.

The petition is part of the follow up by the teachers on their salary arrears for the month of January.

In an interview, Spokesperson for Machinga District Council Patrick Ndawala said all the teachers have now been re-introduced on the payroll.

“The affected teachers have so far been re-introduced on payroll and they should expect to receive their February salaries,” said Ndawala.

On January salary arrears, Ndawala said the auditors are doing their work based on the claim application by the affected teachers.

He did not tell how long the process will take because the audit is being carried by officials from Department of Human Resources headquarters.

Concerned teachers identified two teachers who represented them when presenting the petition to Director of Administration who was accompanied by Human Resource Officer of the council.

The two officers assured the teachers that February salaries as well as January salary arrears are currently being processed.