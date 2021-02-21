Three-year-old girl drowns in Kasungu

By: Topson Banda.

A three-year-old girl has died after drowning in a well in Kasungu District.

The deceased has been identified as Lifnet Phiri. Kasungu Police deputy spokesperson, Miracle Mkozi, said the incident occurred on February 19, 2021 at Msutche village.

It is reported that mother to the deceased went to the stream to wash clothes without knowing that the girl was following her.

After washing, she went back home and was surprised that her daughter was missing. They started searching for her only to find that she had drowned in a well.

Matter was reported to Kasungu Police and scene was visited by police officers accompanied by medical personnel.

Postmortem was conducted and revealed that death was due to suffocation.

The deceased hailed from Msutche village, Tradition Authority Chilowamatambe in Kasungu District.