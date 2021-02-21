Minister Mtambo dates religious leaders on Covid Vaccine awareness

Minister of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo has urged religious bodies to take center stage in raising awareness on Covid vaccine.

Mtambo met religious leadership of Muslim groupings of Quadria and Muslim Association of Malawi as well as those from Blantyre CCAP Synod.

“As we are continuing with this fight, we would like to ask you to through Public Affairs Committee, to have a Covid-19 religious response taskforce which it will spearhead the fight in strategic and coordinated manner.

“The Ministry recognises that religious fraternity has a voice of trust, if it speaks with one voice this will change for better in this fight of Covid-19,” said Mtambo.

Commenting on the same, Chairperson for MAM, Sheik Iddrissa Muhammad assured government that religious groups will continue working with government on this fight through various religious platforms.

“As MAM we are using our radios and television stations to give out Covid-19 messages, we are also encouraging our pastors to preach the same during every gathering,” explained Sheik Iddrissa.

In representing Blantyre CCAP, Reverend Moyenda Kanjerwa asked government to take on board the religious groups from the onset of any developmental campaign as the sector has voice of influence.

“We thank the Ministry for such initiative. As partners, we need to be part of the solution from the start.

“We will work with government as we recognise that the battle to fight the pandemic is still on,” Kanjerwa gave his assurance to the Ministry officials.

Currently, the Ministry has already reached out to Civil Society Organisations with a message on the need for collaboration in the fight of Covid-19.

During meeting, the minister also spoke on various issues of national unity which among others included restoring national values.