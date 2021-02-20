Teacher succumbs to Covid-19 in Kasungu

Sombre mood engulfed education zone in Kasungu on Friday where a teacher has succumbed to Covid-19.

The deceased identified as Alfred Kanyenda was a headteacher at Chitalala school in Mziza zone.

According to a letter addressed to all teachers in the zone seen by this reporter, dated February 19,2020, signed by the zones coordinating PEA B. Andrew, the deceased was interred the same day.

This is happening hot on the heels of teachers’ demands for Covid risk allowances before resumption of classes on Monday, February 22.

According to concerned teachers who on Friday, took to streets, imploring authorities to consider their plea, their work environment puts them at risk of the virus just like how it does with other civil servants.

In an interview amid the protest in Chitipa, Grandson Chirwa, a teacher at Mayembe primary school referred to the demise of some teachers who contracted the virus at their workplaces.

Meanwhile, the Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) has announced that teachers would, from Monday, till their grievances are reckoned, be conducting an industrial action in form of a sit in.

Apart from risk allowances, the teachers are also demanding provision of personal protective equipment and additional staffing.

Officials from the ministry of education declined to comment on the matter.