1539 Malawian returnees coming today

Twenty buses carrying Malawian returnees are expected to arrive into the country through Mwanza Border today, Saturday, February 20th, 2021.

This is according to Mwanza border public relations officer Inspector Pasqually Zulu who said 1539 Malawian nationals are the ones coming back from South Africa in this 30th cohort.

Inspector Zulu told Malawi24 that among the group, there are 582 males, 556 females while 401 are minors.

Details on the manifest further indicates that, of the 22 buses 1 bus is carrying 62 Malawians who were being held at Lindera Holding Facility for violating various South African immigration laws.

The publicist further said upon arrival at Mwanza formation in the wake of Covid-19 global health crisis, the returnees will be exposed to all healthy protocols, security checks and travel document verifications.

According to Inspector Zulu, all the returnees who will successfully undergo the clearing process will all be dispatched to their respective homes.

Clearance of self-repatriated Malawian returnees started at Mwanza border in May 23rd, 2020 and the total number of returnees to date is now at 21,288.