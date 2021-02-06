Eight arrested over charcoal, round wood

Police in Salima have arrested three women and five men who were found transporting charcoal and round wood.

According to the Department of Forestry, the eight were transporting the forestry products in two separate vehicles.

“The arrest came after police got tips from informants leading to the interception of the two vehicles at different occasions,” the department said.

The suspects will appear in court soon to answer charges of transporting forest produce/ found in possession of forest products without permit which contravene Section 68 of the Forest Act.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Forestry and Natural Resources says it is ready to discipline staff accused of receiving bribes from transporters who transport charcoal from districts where the charcoal is produced to cities.

Responsible Minister Nancy Tembo said the Ministry has engaged the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), to investigate its officers following a newspaper story that revealed the corrupt acts.