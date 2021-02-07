Devotion: We endure

Hebrew 12:2 Looking to Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, disregarding its shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.

The opening scripture tells us that there was a joy set before Jesus which made him to endure the cross and the shame. Anyone with a vision and anyone in faith journey should learn to endure before the fulfillment of the vision. If you can’t endure, you can’t win. Let us look at some of the things that we must endure. Endure the shame. As stated in Hebrews 12:2 shame is inevitable. When you are starting your journey, you start small and many tend to despise the small things and hence you must endure shame as you are small. Endure temptations. As you walk in your journey temptations come. They can be temptations to sin, temptations to quit or sometimes may be temptations of others offering you alternatives to your vision. Don’t accept to fall into any temptations. Joseph with his vision was tempted but didn’t succumb to any.

James 1:12 “Blessed is the man who endures temptation, for when he has been approved, he will receive the crown of life, which he promised to those who love him.” 1Corinthians 10:13 “No temptation has taken you except what is common to man. God is faithful, who will not allow you to be tempted above what you are able but will with the temptation also make the way of escape, that you may be able to ENDURE it.” Endure oppressions or persecutions. No Christian is without persecutions. But endure them. 1 Corinthians 4:12 “We toil, working with our own hands.

When people curse us, we bless. Being persecuted, we endure.” Endure hardships and pain. As you work on your vision, you meet hardships and pain but learn to endure because they are temporary. Be disciplined as a soldier. 2 Timothy 2:3 “You therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ.” 1Peter 2:19 “For it is commendable if someone endures pain, suffering unjustly, because of conscience toward God.” Hebrews 12:7 “It is for discipline that you endure. God deals with you as with children, for what son is there whom his father does not discipline?” Endure delay, wait patiently. Sometimes the vision may not be as immediate as you think. It is therefore important to endure the delay and keep on waiting patiently. Abraham endured 25 years to see Isaac being born.

Hebrews 6:15 “Thus, having patiently endured, he obtained the promise.” Endure struggles. As you work on your vision, some may come to disturb you. Don’t give up in your struggles. Hebrews 10:32 “But remember the former days, in which, after you were enlightened, you endured a great struggle with sufferings…” Learn to ensure till the end. Don’t give up in the middle. Matthews 24:13 “But he who endures to the end, the same will be saved.

” CONFESSION There is joy that is set before me and as I move towards the high calling, I endure all things and get hold of the crown. I will never give up in my vision and walk of faith because greater is he who is in me than the one who is in the world. I am a success now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen.

+265888326247 +265882785289 +27784801977 Blantyre2 +265993334446 PakistPast+923016203146 +265881631361