Two children drown in Mponela

By Topson Banda.

Two children aged 5 and 6 have died at Mponela in Dowa after drowning in a well.

The two have been identified as Junior Nelson Charles, 5, and Shadreck Benson, 6, both of Sungeni Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa District.

The incident occurred on January 13, 2020 at Sungeni Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chakhaza in the district.

It is reported that the family and other villagers went to attend a funeral ceremony just adjacent to their village leaving the two playing around.

When family members came back, the kids were nowhere to be seen. Relatives started searching and found them dead in a deep well.

Later on, the scene of crime was visited by Madisi Police Unit detectives in company of a clinical officer and postmortem established cause of death as due to suffocation secondary to drowning.

Police in Mponela have since advised all parents to take care of young ones during this rainy season to avoid such accidents.