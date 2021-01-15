Chitipa United woes continue

Chitipa United registered their seventh Super League loss of the season on Friday as they went down to a 3-1 loss at home to Ekwendeni Hammers.

Hammers scored early goals in the first half through Clever Kaira and Maneno Nyoni before defender Bob Longwe pulled one back from the penalty spot.

Sammy Phiri then sealed the points by scoring the third goal for Hammers in the 87th minute.

The game ended 3-1 in Ekwendeni Hammers’ favour.

In a post-match interview, coach for Hammers Etson Kadenge said it’s good for his side to collect points away from home.

“I am very excited taking three points away it’s not easy, when we started playing people were underrating us saying we only win at home but this is evidence that the team is good,” said Kadenge.

Chitipa United assistant coach Nathaniel Mkamanga, whose side arrived late for the match due to rain said the early goal disturbed their plans.

“We messed up by conceding early goals, we were second on the ball, and we came late which means we failed to warm up and this also contributed to a lot,” Mkamanga said.

Following the win, Hammers move from position 7 to 3 with 16 points from eight games while Chitipa are still bottom of the table with a single point from eight games played.

Ekwendeni Hammers on Saturday will play Karonga United at the same Karonga stadium