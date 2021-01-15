Man commits suicide in Rumphi

A man aged 24 has hanged himself at Kawaza area in Rumphi district.

According to Inspector Henry Mnjere, spokesperson of Rumphi Police Station, the deceased has been identified as Thembani Chavula from Teketani Village in the area of Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe in the district.

“It is reported that on Thursday evening, January 14, 2020, Chavula hanged himself in his brother’s house after he got fed up with what he called “world” in his suicide note,” said Mnjere.

Upon receipt of the matter, detectives from Rumphi Police rushed to the scene of crime accompanied by medical officers from Bolero Health Centre.

Postmortem by the medical personnel confirmed that death was due to suffocation.

Meanwhile, police have asked Rumphi residents to refrain from taking own lives as a solution to problems they face, saying they should seek guidance from others.