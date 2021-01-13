Fraudsters dupe businessperson of K300,000

Fraudsters who impersonated a police officer in Mangochi have tricked a businessperson into sending K300,000 through mobile money.

Mangochi Police Station says it has received complaints that unknown fraudsters are stealing from various people by impersonating Mr. Francis Chisoti Senior Assistant commissioner of Police who is the current officer ln-charge for the Station.

According to the law enforcers, in a recent case, the fraudsters impersonated the Officer in Charge and called a well-known Blantyre businessman commonly known as OG Issah and lied to him that the Police in the district have recovered assorted items which were stolen at his warehouse.

The fraudsters demanded a sum of K300,000 to be used as transportation fee to deliver the items in Blantyre.

The business tycoon was convinced and made the transaction through Airtel money.

After few hours, the fraudsters called again demanding a top-up. Before sending the additional money, OG Issa contacted some individuals in the service including Chisoti and realized that he was scammed.

This is the fourth complaint of similar nature the Station has received.

Mangochi Police has since warned the public to be vigilant and stop entertaining fraudsters who are duping unsuspecting individuals through electronic transactions.

Police in the district have advised people that they don’t demand money for transportation from the victims once their stolen property is recovered, rather the items are kept as exhibit to be presented in court.

Additionally, Police have warned the public to be cautious of fraudsters and avoid processing any transactions concerning money before confirmation from the relevant formations.