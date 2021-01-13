Malawi records 591 new cases

Malawi has today recorded 591 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new recoveries and 21 new deaths.

The number of admissions has today hit 138. Chairperson of the Coronavirus Taskforce John Phuka noted that the number of new cases, new deaths and admissions are the highest numbers ever recorded in each of these categories in Malawi since the first COVID-19 cases was recorded on 2ndApril 2020.

“Once again this reminds us that we are at war, the COVID-19 war. Everyone is at risk of getting infected and everyone is affected with this disease. During this war we have observed that our frontline soldiers, our health workers and other frontline staff are also getting infected and sadly we are losing some to the pandemic. It is a war that needs everyone in our country to be involved, we need a collective fight in order save our frontliners, to save ourselves, our loved ones, families and friends,” said Phuka.

He then noted that there is need to focus attention on stopping the community transmission by limiting the human to human transmission of COVID-19.

“This is the time for us to seriously consider to re-strategize our day to day lives and only make decisions that help to reduce the spread of the virus in our midst,” he said.

Of the new 591 cases, 579 of the new cases are locally transmitted infections: 152 from Lilongwe, 149 from Blantyre, 88 from Mzimba North, 58 from Zomba, 13 from Mangochi, 12 each from Dowa and Nkhotakota, 11 from Mwanza, eight each Karonga, Mchinji, Mulanje and Neno, six from Dedza, five from Rumphi, four each from Nsanje, Chitipa, Kasungu, Machinga, Nkhata Bay, and Phalombe, three each from Chikwawa, Ntcheu, Thyolo and Salima, two each from Balaka, and Ntchisi, and one from Chiradzulu districts while 12 cases are imported infections: eight from Blantyre, and one each from Zomba, Nkhotakota, Nsanje, and Thyolo districts.

Seven of the new deaths are from Blantyre, four from Lilongwe, three from Chikwawa, two from Mulanje, and one each from Mzimba North, Karonga, Thyolo, Rumphi, and Zomba districts.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 9,991 cases including 275 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 2.75%). Of these cases, 1,844 are imported infections and 8,147 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 5,852 cases have now recovered, 134 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome.

This brings the total number of active cases to 3,642. Of the active cases 138 are admitted.

On testing, 100,801 tests, have been conducted in the country so far.