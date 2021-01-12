Enukweni residents fault Government over delay to construct bridge

People living around Enukweni have faulted Government over its delay to construct a proper bridge on the M1 Road in the area.

This comes as the bridge that connects Mzuzu and Bwengu has been rendered impassable after one of the box culverts on the road got weakened overnight due to massive amounts of water.

In an interview, John Nyirongo said Government already knew that the bridge is in need of repairing.

“We are losing trust in our leaders as this bridge was supposed to be constructed some two years ago, but nothing was happening and now it has been damaged,” he said.

Another resident Malumbo Jere said they have been seeing construction workers come and go without doing proper work on the bridge.

“Millions have gone with that cheap work, look with that situation now business between two areas is down, this will also affect transportation of fuel in to the country from Tanzania,” said Jere.

Roads Authority spokesperson Portia Kajanga has since asked motorists travelling between Mzuzu and Rumphi to use the road from Endyongolweni via Engucwini, to Chisyombe that connect Kacheche Area.

Kajanga added that an emergency contractor, Chivundiko Construction company, is already at the site to repair the bridge.