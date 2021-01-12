Parliament suspends meetings over Covid-19

Parliament has suspended committee meetings following a rise in Coronavirus cases in the country.

According to a statement from the National Assembly, no further committee meetings will be held until January 29 this year.

“This decision has been made following consultations with Leaders of Political Parties and the Covid-19 Taskforce regarding the way forward on Committee Meetings for the Third Quarter.

“The Speaker of the National Assembly, Right Honourable Catherine Gotani Hara says the decision to suspend Committee Meetings has been arrived at to assess further developments of the Covid-19 pandemic and devise appropriate response plans to safeguard the lives of Members of Parliament and staff,” reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile, Hara has directed members of staff to work in shifts to decongest the Parliament Building.

The Speaker has also encouraged all Members of Parliament and Staff to take preventive measures.

Malawi has recorded over 9,025 and 235 deaths.

On Monday, a record a high of 452 Coronavirus cases were recorded.