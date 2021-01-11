Student tests positive for Coronavirus at Blantyre Secondary School

A student has tested positive for Coronavirus at Blantyre Secondary School (BSS), amid calls for government to close schools due to the rise in Coronavirus cases across the country.

According to the local media, the school has sent the student home for self-isolation while students from the affected student’s class and hostel have been tested.

The school’s premises were expected to be fumigated today.

There has been a rapid rise in Coronavirus cases across the country since December 25 and several schools have been hit.

Positive cases have been recorded at at other learning institutions including Central High, Mount View, St Andrews, Polytechnic and Chancellor College.

At Mzuzu University, two lecturers died of Coronavirus recently.

There have been calls from various quarters, including the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), for the government to close schools in order to protect teachers and students.

The Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus has said it will monitor the situation in schools in order to make a decision based on evidence.

Malawi has recorded over 8,000 Coronavirus cases and 269 new cases were recorded on Sunday.