Devotion: Love has a language

Joh 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish, but have eternal life.”

Love is not just in words; love is in action. We don’t just talk love, we show love.

The Father showed His love to the world by giving His only begotten Son Jesus as a gift to the World. When the World was without hope and in darkness, Jesus came as the light and as the solution to the world.

His love was manifested unconditionally because while we were still sinners Christ came and died. Roman 5:8 “But God commends his own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”

This is the reason why we should always demonstrate love to others during this Christmas season. It’s a time to celebrate the unconditional love of God. We celebrate by showing unconditional love to others without expecting anything to be returned back to us from them.

Find a person in need of help and show them love. Find someone in need of salvation and win their soul to Jesus. Find someone who has no solution and bring them solution.

Prayer

Dear Father, thank you for unconditional love that you bestowed on me by sending your beloved Son to come into the Word. Help me to bestow the same unconditional love to others. In Jesus Name. Amen

