Justice Healey Potani accused of assaulting police officer

Justice Healey Potani of the Supreme Court of Appeal has been accused of beating up a police officer who was on duty at the judge’s home.

Reports show that the incident happened on Monday at the judge’s home in Blantyre.

The police officer identified as Sergeant Emmanuel Sinda was on duty providing security at Potani’s residence when the judge reportedly assaulted him for reasons which are yet to be known.

Malawi Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed the incident but says the issue is under investigation.

Potani was lead judge of the five-judge panel of the High Court which, while sitting as a Constitutional Court, nullified the 2019 presidential elections due to widespread and systematic irregularities.

The judges ordered fresh elections which were conducted in June. In the fresh presidential elections, President Lazarus Chakwera emerged winner while Peter Mutharika who was president at the time came second.

Following his election win, Chakwera made several appointments in the Judiciary, including promoting Potani to the Supreme Court of Appeal.