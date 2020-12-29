Independent commission to investigate police killings at Bvumbwe

An independent commission will investigate the incident at Bvumbwe where two people were shot dead by police while resisting arrest.

Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda has directed that the Independent Police Complaints Commission should investigate the issue in accordance with section 129 of the Police Act.

This is according to a statement released today by Malawi Police spokesperson James Kadadzera.

The shooting incident happened on Monday at Bvumbwe Trading Centre in Thyolo.

The two victims are Chipiliro Masikamu aged 21 who hailed from Mbiza Village, Traditional Authority Jenala in Zomba and Solomon Mandindi aged 32 who hailed from Tayali Village Traditional Authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo.

According to Kadadzera, preliminary inquiry indicates that Masiamu assaulted a police officer based at Bvumbwe Police Station and the officer sustained head injuries.

On Monday, Masikamu was spotted at the trading centre and police officer went to arrest him.

“The preliminary inquiry reveals that the suspect and his friend were resisting arrest, and attempted to grab the firearm. In the process, the firearm was discharged,” said Kadadzera.

The incident led to running battles between the police and community members who started stoning the Bvumbwe Police Station. Anti-riot police moved in and fired teargas to disperse the angry community members.