Lightning kills woman, injures two in Dowa

Lightning has killed a 35-year-old woman and injured two others in Dowa District.

The woman identified as Alice Jumbe from Chipelepete Village in Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa whereas the other two injured victims are Clara Ngwaluko aged 54 and her 6-year-old granddaughter Favour Benjamin, both from Katchere Village in Traditional Authority Kayembe in Dowa District.

Dowa Police Public Relations Office Sub Inspector Gladson M’bumpha said the incident happened on Saturday afternoon, December 26 2020 at Thambwe Village.

M’bumba added that on this fateful afternoon, the woman, Alice Jumbe, went out from her house to take some firewood to prevent it from being soaked in the rain which was about to fall.

“In due course, the lightning hit the woman, and she fell down on the ground unconscious,” he said.

Jumbe was taken to Mtengowanthenga Mission Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem conducted confirmed that death was caused due to electrification

The lightning also left Ngwaluko and Favour injured and the two are currently admitted at Mtengowanthenga Mission Hospital.