Namadingo charms Zambians

Malawian musician Patience Namadingo has won the hearts of more Zambians following his recent mesmerising performance in their country.

Namadingo performed at the wedding of the Mayor of Lusaka Miles Bwalya yesterday, much to the delight of patrons. The ceremony which was beamed on different platforms in Zambia, exposed the Mapulani star to hundreds of people.

Renowned Zambian duo Organised Family have also found the Namadingo bandwagon irresistible.

“Dr Namadingo that was a great piece of music at the mayor’s wedding. Keep the fire burning,” said Organised Family.

Others have expressed their hunger for the Malawian man’s music. Joseph Phiri commented, “Lusaka is your next home Namadingo. We need you more.”

Patience who is arguably heading to the climax of his music career, strengthened the bond with his Zambian fans when he expressed his interest to have dual citizenship for Malawi and Zambia. He said, he considers both countries as his home.

The singer has finished the year in flying colours having won two Urban Music People (UMP) awards. He was awarded as the best male artist of the year, and claimed the song of the year award.

Meanwhile, he is making strides to win the BET awards. He promised to bring home two accolades from the prestigious awards in question in 2021.