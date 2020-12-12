EGENCO to construct three houses worth K707 million

Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) plans to construct three houses worth over K707 million, with the cheapest house costing about K223 million.

This is revealed in a notification of intention to award contract procurement which the company published in the Nation Newspaper yesterday.

The government-owned company said it intends to award the procurement of works for staff houses at its power stations in line with the Procurement Act.

One of the projects is construction of a manager’s house, servant quarters and fence at Nkula Power Station at a cost of K223, 415, 675. The contract has been awarded to Pangano Building Contractors.

A similar project for a manager’s house at Tedzani Power Station has been pegged at K243,209,349 with the contract being awarded to Hisco Ltd.

EGENCO also plans to construct a manager’s house with fence and servant quarters at Kapichira Power Station. The project has been awarded to Billy Construction and is expected to cost K240,521,513.

Other projects listed on the notice include a K111.2 million girls hostel at Nkula CDSS and construction of senior staff houses at Nkula costing K130.8 million.

Meanwhile, the electricity company has come under fire from Malawians on social media who have accused the company’s managers of planning to steal public funds using the projects.

“How can the construction of a manager’s house at Nkula cost K223 million? You stated it clearly, construction of a “manager’s house”, not houses. One. Singular. K223 million. And it’s quiet in the country as if this blatant theft is normal. Sweet Mary Mother of God!,” said social commentator Onjezani Kenani in a Facebook post.

“In that enormous figure of K223m. inside that figure there are some bosses, politicians hiding. hence that gargantuan amount. If we remove those people hiding inside the amount then it will shrink to around k100m,” claimed one commenter on Kenani’s post.