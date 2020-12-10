NGO abandons borehole construction in Chikwawa

A non-government organisation has abandoned borehole drilling projects in several schools in Chikwawa.

This was disclosed recently during a one-day workshop for stakeholders implementing school led sanitation project in Chikwawa organised by Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity WASH Officer, Robson Pemba, told reporters that salinity waters in the district has slowed its 3-year Project of improving WASH status in ten primary schools in the district.

He said such is the case as they had to abandon construction of some boreholes in some schools where it was discovered that the water had high salt concentration levels.

Pemba said: “You know Chikwawa has very high salinity levels. This has somehow slowed our efforts in ensuring that a number of schools in the district has access to clean supply of water through construction of boreholes as we had to abandon construction of boreholes in areas with too much salt concentration.”

Elizabeth Kwelepeta, Chikwawa District coordinator for Water for People, whose organization is also implementing school led sanitation project for the district shared similar concern adding that her organization is adopting best drilling practices to curb water salinity in the district.

Habitat for Humanity is implementing a three-year Project of improving WASH status of Chikwawa schools since 2018 by among other things constructing boreholes, toilets and also encouraging menstrual hygiene among school learners.