Mzuzu to host International Volleyball tournament

Mzuzu will host the International Volleyball Bonanza in April next year and teams from Zambia, Tanzania and Zimbabwe are expected to participate.

This is according to Publicity Secretary of the organising Committee Chifundo Zingunde who said that the Bonanza has been organised by a number of stakeholders including Northern Region Volleyball League (NRVL), and AIA Business Consultant.

Zingunde said that the tournament will be played in three days in the first weekend of April.

“The tournament attracts several teams from Zambia, Tanzania and Zimbabwe and we are aiming to showcase the hidden talent which have been lacking international exposure.

“We are expecting to have 20 teams for both local and international, and 10 men and 10 for ladies’ categories respectively, and we are asking all teams to register and the affiliation fee is only K40,000 only,” Zingunde said.

He disclosed that Mbeya Best 6 from Tanzania, Super Select and Chalube volleyball teams from Zambia already confirmed participation while Harare City from Zimbabwe talks are in advanced stage to participate.

Sports Administrator Othaniel Hara has since commended the tournament organisers for choosing Mzuzu to host this big event.

Hara said it is a special recognition for the city and the tournament will motivate young athletes.

Malawi once hosted the Zone 6 senior volleyball championship in 2019, at ABC in Lilongwe.