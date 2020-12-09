Kasambara appeal case adjourned due to missing documents

Hearing of the appeal case involving former cabinet minister Ralph Kasambara and two others has been adjourned as some documents are missing.

The appeal case which is before the Supreme Court of Appeal also involves Pika Manondo and McDonald Kumwembe who were convicted of attempted murder of former budget director Paul Mphiwyo. Kasambara was found guilty of conspiracy to murder.

The Supreme Court today ruled that the case is not ready for hearing as there are no skeleton arguments and some documents are missing in the records of 12 volumes that are before court.

The court also expressed concern that Kumwembe and Manondo were also not present in court. The state and lawyers for the appellants have since been asked to resolve the issues in the next 28 days.

In 2016, Kasambara was sentenced to 13 years in prison for conspiracy to murder while Manondo and Kumwembe were sentenced to 15 years for attempted murder.

The three appealed against the conviction and in 2018, about two years after being sent to prison, Kasambara who is former Minister of Justice was granted bail by the Supreme Court.