 Businessman killed in Chitipa

Written by Joseph Mbughi

Police in Chitipa are looking for people who murdered a 47-year-old businessman whose body was found in a decomposed state in his own car.

According to Chitipa Police Station public relations officer Sub inspector Gladwell Simwaka, the deceased has been identified as Lyton Sikana of Zamamba village in the area of Kameme in Chitipa district.

Simwaka said Sikana went missing on Saturday, December 5, 2020 and on December 7, 2020 he was found dead in his own car at one of the lodges in the district.

Sikana was operating as Mobile Money agent shop at the district trading centre.

Postmortem conducted at Chitipa District Hospital showed that death was due to loss of blood secondary to deep cut wound in the neck.

Meanwhile, the police in the district have launched a manhunt for the assailants.