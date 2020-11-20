MRA officers arrested over K12. 5 million bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested three Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Tax Investigations Officers for receiving a K12.5 million bribe from a taxpayer.

ACB Principal Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala has identified the three as Peter Ntopa, Christophoro Chidam’modzi and Francis Malunga.

According to the bureau, the three demanded MK60 million from a tax payer in Kasungu in order to reduce tax.

ACB investigations into the matter established that in the end the three MRA officers accepted a MK12.5 million bribe from the taxpayer.

They were arrested on Wednesday are expected to be charged with corrupt practices by a public officer and corrupt use of official powers contrary to Section 24 (1) and Section 25(1) of the Corrupt Practices Act respectively.