Katoto Queens optimistic of winning Raiply Volleyball tournament

Mzuzu based Volleyball Katoto Queens are optimistic that they will win the 2020 Raiply National Volleyball Tournament slated for end-November.

According to the team captain Tapiwa Nundwe, the team is much ready to fight from first game to the end.

“We are happy that we managed to qualify for the Raiply 2020 National finals, this year we are much ready than last year. We learnt a lot last time and endurance affected us a lot, but this time we are working on that and we are doing a hard training which will help us during games.

“Let me warn Kamuzu Barracks ladies that they should prepare to leave the cup here in the hands of Katoto Queens, we will make sure to grab the cup,” said Nundwe.

The team finished second in 2019 Raiply Volleyball National Finals after losing in the final to Kamuzu Barracks.

The 2020 Raiply National Tournament will be held from Friday 27 to 29 November at Katoto Sports complex in Mzuzu, where 20 teams are expected to participate.